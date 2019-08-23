Editor's note: The above video is a witness of the shooting describing what happened.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane police said they arrested two suspects in connection to the July 13 shooting of two Eastern Washington University football players in downtown Spokane.

Avery K. Francis, 26, and Anthony J. Carell, 26, were arrested Thursday night for two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of drive by shooting.

The Spokane County Jail roster says both men's bonds have been set at $500,000.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuniger said in a press release that both suspects were taken into custody in Spokane with the help of the SPD Police Anti-Crime teams and detectives from the Targeted Crimes Unit.

A Spokane police Major Crimes detective who was working the case obtained warrants for Francis and Carell on Thursday.

Preuniger said Francis has previous felony convictions for second -degree robbery, witness tampering and second-degree assault along with multiple other arrests. Carell also has previous felony convictions of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and is a registered sex offender. Preuniger said he also has multiple other arrests.

Preuniger said they spent hours after the arrested serving search warrants at multiple locations associated with the suspects.



According to Spokane Police, EWU players Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were injured near the intersection of Division and Main on the edge of downtown Spokane. The area is home to several popular bars and is often crowded on weekend evenings.

Moore and Hayes were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to fully recover.

Both Hayes and Moore are listed on Eastern's preseason depth chart as projected starters for the 2019 season. Moore is a defensive tackle for the eagles and Hayes is a safety.

