Two suspects arrested after crashing into Spokane police car on East Mission and North Haven

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested after crashing their car into a Spokane police car on East Mission and North Haven.

The officer inside the police car is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.

After the crash, the two suspects tried to flee the scene, but were soon detained.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

