SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people are seriously injured after a DUI crash in northwest Spokane on Thursday night.

Spokane Police and Fire responded to the two-vehicle crash at Ash Street and Wellesley Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit’s investigation included detailed mapping of the location and witness interviews. Officials said the investigation showed the driver responsible for the crash was intoxicated and ran a red light, striking the other vehicle.

Audrey Bates, 55, was arrested for two counts of vehicular assault, officials said.

Spokane Police want to remind drivers that officers are engaging in DUI emphasis patrols throughout the holiday weekend. They also emphasized the importance of designating a sober driver and utilizing other forms of transportation rather than drinking and driving.

© 2018 KREM