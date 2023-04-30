Two people found dead on roadside after a suspected hit-and-run by drunk driver

First responders found both victims, a man and a woman, after a call late Saturday night.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died after a suspected drunk driver allegedly hit them with their car near Airway Heights and fled the scene.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the bodies of two people, a man and a woman, were found in a ditch by West Trails Road, just east of North Flint Road around 11:45 pm.

They were pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies also found skid marks and car debris, including a Washington license plate.

Then about 40 minutes later, a caller reported a truck with damage in the front. SCSO said they matched the license plate found at the scene with the victims and the license plate on the suspect's truck.

Authorities arrested the driver of the truck, Megan Skillingstad, 29, who appeared to be drunk.

Initial investigation from SCSO believes the suspect went off West Trails Road as she attempted to follow the road. The suspect then appears to have hit the two victims and continued to hit more fence posts before coming to a stop. She then managed to get back on the road and left the scene.

Skillingstad was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of hit and run. She's been booked into Spokane County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

