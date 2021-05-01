Two inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail

The Okanogan County Sheriff's office said they are currently investigating how the inmates escaped.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two inmates escaped from the Okanogan County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

The sheriff's office was notified that 53-year-old Christian White and 28-year-old Kristofer Wittman escaped from the jail around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Hawley said. Deputies are also attempting to identify anyone who may have helped the inmates escape.

White is wanted for a hit and run, attempt to elude, assault, malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County, Hawley said. He has gray hair, and comes from Rock Island, Washington.

Wittman is 5'8" tall weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, attempt to elude, obstruction and malicious mischief, Hawley said. He also had a previous charge for attempting to escape the jail last week. Wittman is listed as having an address in Bellingham. Wittman will also be charged with escape and malicious mischief when he is apprehended, Hawley said.

The inmates were last seen wearing blue inmate clothing, however it's possible they may have changed, Hawley said.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has put an alert out to local law enforcement agencies and notified the Border Patrol in attempt to find the missing inmates. The Sheriff's office is also checking the inmate's call logs in an attempt to narrow their search, Hawley said.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office asks the public to contact law enforcement immediately if they see either of the two suspects. The sheriff's office asks the public not to apprehend them. If they are spotted in Okanogan County, the public can call Okanogan County Communications at (509) - 422 - 7232.