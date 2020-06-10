Two injured in East Central Spokane drive-by shooting

Officers responded to the area of East 5th and South Altamont Street for a report of a drive-by shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane Monday evening.

According to a press release from Spokane police, officers responded to the area of East 5th and South Altamont Street for a report of a drive-by shooting. Multiple callers reported two vehicles were in the area and were possibly exchanging gunfire, the press release says.

Police said two injured people were contacted by officers at a local hospital. Neither victims have life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane Safe Streets Task Force responded to the scene, processed evidence and spoke with witnesses.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, no arrests have been made.