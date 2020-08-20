2 in custody after I-90 chase that ended with downtown Spokane crash

The female driver eventually hit a parked car in downtown Spokane and police were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people are in custody after a chase on Interstate 90 that ended with a crash in downtown Spokane on Thursday evening.

Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory said deputies were called to the area of Havana Street and Sprague Avenue for a call about a man and woman doing drugs in a parking lot.

Authorities then chased the two suspects down Interstate 90 before they ended up on Second Avenue and Division Street in downtown Spokane, officers on scene told a KREM 2 photojournalist.

The woman, who was driving, almost hit a sheriff's deputy with her car some time during the incident, Gregory said.

The driver eventually hit a parked car in downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley police were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Gregory said the woman driving the car was arrested for eluding and second-degree assault. It is unclear if the man will be charged with a crime.

2nd between Division and Browne closed due to crash. All of the officers here are from the valley and the Sheriff's Department, so I can only guess this was the end of a pursuit Waiting to talk to someone to confirm. pic.twitter.com/y4t83mSntd — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) August 20, 2020