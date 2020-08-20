2 in custody after I-90 chase that ended with downtown Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people are in custody after a chase on Interstate 90 that ended with a crash in downtown Spokane on Thursday evening.
Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory said deputies were called to the area of Havana Street and Sprague Avenue for a call about a man and woman doing drugs in a parking lot.
Authorities then chased the two suspects down Interstate 90 before they ended up on Second Avenue and Division Street in downtown Spokane, officers on scene told a KREM 2 photojournalist.
The woman, who was driving, almost hit a sheriff's deputy with her car some time during the incident, Gregory said.
The driver eventually hit a parked car in downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley police were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase.
Gregory said the woman driving the car was arrested for eluding and second-degree assault. It is unclear if the man will be charged with a crime.