SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are searching for a male and female suspect who robbed a Spokane Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the suspects are armed.

Authorities said The Wells Fargo Location inside of a Safeway location at Sprague Avenue and Evergreen Street was robbed around 9 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., the Wells Fargo was closed for a police investigation. Authorities told KREM 2 it will reopen shortly.

This is a developing story.

