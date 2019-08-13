SPOKANE, Wash. — Two apparent serial flashers were reported in downtown Spokane this week. Police are still searching for one of the men, who was caught on camera on Monday.

Richard A. Sala, 29, was convicted felony indecent exposure on Wednesday, Aug. 7, police said. The conviction was a felony due to two previous indecent exposure convictions in 2016.

Sala was wanted on a Washington Department of Corrections Warrant for escaping community custody because he did not abide by his post-conviction supervision agreement, but he was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, an officer responded to a report of a completely naked man who appeared high standing on the side of the road at 2nd Avenue and Monroe Street, police said. The officer tried to approach Sala, who was holding a tree branch in his hands, but he ran away.

Sala was taken into custody near Railroad Avenue and Monroe Street after running around the block, police said. He was arrested on the outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and charged with felony indecent exposure.

Police said Sala was booked again into the Spokane County Jail. He has an extensive criminal history, which includes nine felony convictions and 19 misdemeanors.

Richard Sala

Spokane Police

Sgt. Terry Preuninger told KREM police are also looking to identify and find a man accused of indecent exposure in downtown Spokane.

A Facebook user who is part of a local group said that a man exposed himself two days in a row and asked people to perform oral sex at about 8 a.m.

She said the man was walking around 4th Avenue and Wall Street in downtown Spokane, wearing khaki shorts on Monday and basketball shorts the previous day.

She added that Crime Check and 911 were called.

