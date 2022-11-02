Police: Pair of teens arrested in connection to 20-year-old killed in Moses Lake

The Moses Lake Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the death of a 20-year-old they say was fatally shot on Sunday.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to a death of a 20-year-old in Moses Lake, according to the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD).

On Sunday, Oct. 30, a call was made to the MLPD before 6 a.m. to report shots fired in the Road H NE area.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was located. The man was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The MLPD posted on Facebook two days after the fatal shooting that detectives had arrested two juveniles in connection with the homicide of the 20-year-old man. One of the suspects was arrested Monday on Westshore Drive and the other turned themselves in to police on Tuesday.

Both teens are facing first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges as well as theft of a firearm. The firearm used in the shooting has been recovered, according to the MLPD Facebook post.

The MLPD does not believe the crime is connected to gang activity but that the victim was targeted by the suspects.