Kidnapped, ransomed and locked in a closet, a Seattle author documents the historic story that grabbed headlines

George Weyerhauser was held in a Spokane closet for five days as the "the greatest manhunt in the history of the Northwest" was launched looking for him

WASHINGTON, USA — It was a kidnapping that captured headlines across the country now a Seattle author documents the harrowing tale of survival in a new book.

The book takes the reader back to 1935 when nine-year-old George Weyerhauser was taken off the street in broad daylight three blocks from his Tacoma home. Not long after the Weyerhauser's contacted the police the first Ransom letter arrived in the mail.

The kidnappers demanded $200,000, the letter was signed by George as proof it was legitimate. The kidnappers told the family to take out an advertisement in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer when the money was ready for them.

"They told the family, the family would communicate with the kidnappers using personal ads in the Seattle Post Intelligencer newspaper, and they would use a code name: Percy Minnie," said Johnson.

Author Brian Johnson is releasing a new book title "Deep In The Woods" documenting what the New York Times called, "the greatest manhunt in the history of the Northwest."

85 years after the kidnapping Johnson was able to find Weyerhauser and talk to him about his story. Weyerhauser said that while it was all happening he didn't realize he was in serious danger.

The kidnappers held Weyerhauser for seven days, he was chained up, put in a hole and moved all around Washington. They eventually landed in Spokane where Weyerhauser would be locked in a closet for five days.

While that all of that sounds traumatic Weyerhauser said that the events of the kidnapping never really had a lasting impact on his life.