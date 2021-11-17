Arizona police recommend new attempted first-degree murder charges for Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirms it received the Gilbert Police Department's case on November 16, 2021.

GILBERT, Ariz. — More charges could be coming for alleged doomsday couple Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad.

The couple is currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of Lori's children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

Now, Gilbert Police think they should be charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that happened more than two years ago.

Gilbert Police said it submitted its case in the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux on November 16, 2021, after more than two years of an investigation.

Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece Melani Pawlowski. Police said Boudreaux reported someone shot at his vehicle in October 2019 outside his home in Gilbert. Boudreaux wasn't injured, but he told investigators he thought Lori's brother, Alex Cox, was the one who tried to shoot at him.

In the police report, released to media on Wednesday, Gilbert Police detail how they believe Lori, Chad and Alex plotted to kill Brandon. Gilbert Police said they recommend Lori and Chad be charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.

The report said Cox would also be arrested and charged with the same if he weren't dead. Cox died at his home in Gilbert in December 2019, apparently of natural causes. Police said they did not submit any charges for Lori's niece at this time.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed it had the case but hasn't made any decisions about moving forward with charges at this point. MCAO released the following statement through Gilbert Police:

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office can confirm we received a submittal in this matter from Gilbert Police Department on November 16, 2021. The case will be reviewed by our office to determine if criminal charges will be filed. The office is unable to provide any further comment on the matter.

The attempted shooting is just one of the many criminal investigations tied to Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.

Back in July 2019, Chandler Police say Alex Cox shot and killed Lori's then-husband Charles Vallow to death. Chandler Police now believe Lori, Alex and Chad plotted to kill Charles. MCAO is pursuing a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori in Charles' death.

After Charles was killed, Lori moved with Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho, where Daybell was living. Lori had met Daybell in 2018 and started following his doomsday religious beliefs.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body and charged Daybell and Lori in her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Chad Daybell was originally scheduled for trial in November for the charges in Idaho, but it was pushed to summer 2022.

Lori's case in Idaho is on pause while she undergoes a 180-day mental health evaluation after she was deemed "not competent" for trial earlier this year.

The Lori Vallow saga