TACOMA, Wash. — Police say the home of a Washington State trooper was not the target of gunfire after all.

Early Wednesday morning, the trooper's wife called police after hearing what she thought could be gunfire at the back of their house.

A police spokesperson said the sound was described as "plinking."

There was damage to the back of the house, but it was not from gunfire.

The trooper's patrol car was parked in the driveway at the time.

Before police arrived at the home, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said a shooting had occurred.