FREEMAN, Wash.-- Suspected Freeman High School shooter's hearing date has been pushed back from May 21 to sometime in August.

The trial will determine whether the suspected shooter will be tried as an adult.

Prosecutor Larry Haskell stated that the hearing was rescheduled because the evaluation report from defense experts was not done yet.

Caleb Sharpe, 16, faces multiple charges including first degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first degree murder and 51 second degree assault charges.

Haskell confirms that Judge Michael Price will rule on whether Haskell can use statements Sharpe gave to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

