TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish police are searching for a shooting suspect who sent one man to the hospital last night.

Toppenish police responded to reports of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. last night. When officers arrived, they found one man had been shot, according to Chief of Toppenish Police Curtis Rogers.

The victim said he was shot by a man in a blue chevy passenger car, the victim then fled the scene on foot to avoid further injury.

Toppenish police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355, Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at (800)248-9980, submit a tip through the website at crimestoppersyakco.org or using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app found in the Google play store and Apple app store. Please reference TPD Case # 20P1485.

