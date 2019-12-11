SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from a court appearance in 2018.

Three men have been sentenced for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and forcing her to take drugs in 2018.

DNA evidence linked the suspects, 44-year-old William Jackson, 60-year-old Harold Sherman, and 56-year-old Curtis Burgett, to the case, according to a Spokane Police Department press release.

Jackson was accused of befriending the victim, who had run away from home, and bringing her to his apartment on West Sprague Avenue. The other two men were residents at the apartment building and coerced the victim into smoking meth, according to Spokane police.

Over the next three days, the men sexually assaulted the victim and gave her drugs while others took turns "watching" to make sure she didn't leave the apartment, police said.

The victim escaped on the fourth day. She was reunited with her parents and taken to a hospital.

The three men were originally booked on charges including first-degree kidnapping, rape of a child and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Sherman and Jackson both pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and third-degree rape of a child. Burgett pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment and controlled substance possession.

All three men were sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison and three years of community custody.

