OTHELLO, Wash. — Three people are in custody after a series of drive-by shootings in the Edson Tracks area of Othello, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a house in the area and found several pieces of evidence, including two stolen firearms.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alondra I. Yanez and Miguel A. Torrres were booked into the Adams County Jail for Department of Corrections warrants. Jose A. Bonilla was booked into the jail for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.