Three people killed, one injured in North Spokane house fire

A man and a 17-year-old were found dead inside a home on East Nebraska Avenue and Perry Street. On Monday morning, a woman died from her injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people died and one other person was injured in a North Spokane house fire on Sunday.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man and a 17-year-old were found dead inside a home on East Nebraska Avenue and Perry Street. On Monday morning, a woman who was critically burned died from her injuries, according to Schaeffer. The fire started after an explosion, he added.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. According to Schaeffer, the house was completely destroyed and one side on another house was damaged. Multiple vehicles were also destroyed in the fire. One additional person was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for their injuries, according to Schaeffer.

Right now, Spokane Police Department said they are treating the fire as a crime scene and will continue to search for the bodies inside the home.