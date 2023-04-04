Third suspect in East Valley School District threats turns himself in

Investigators say the third suspect was out of town but turned himself in to the Public Safety Building on Tuesday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A third suspect in threats made to the East Valley School District (EVSD) turned himself in to police on Tuesday, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD).

The third suspect was reportedly out of town but turned himself in to the Public Safety building on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested and charged with threats to bomb or injure property, a felony.

EVSD campuses were closed March 31 as the district investigated threats made on social media. The district superintendent said the threats were made toward LGBTQ+ students by other East Valley students.

The district said the threats were made against East Valley High School students. In a letter to parents, EVSD said law enforcement is involved and conducting its own investigation. The superintendent also said several arrests have been made and current students involved in the threats have been expelled.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident but said there are "no outstanding suspects at this time."

