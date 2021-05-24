3rd arrest made in connection to Northtown Mall shooting

There were two juvenile arrests and one adult arrest made.

SPOKANE, Wash — A juvenile was arrested in Kennewick on Friday for their alleged connection to a deadly shooting at Northtown Mall on April 29, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Spokane Police said the suspect is facing second degree murder charges. The suspect was picked up in Kennewick and has been transferred to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect is the third person to be arrested in connection to the shooting, and the second juvenile.

Spokane police have arrested 19-year-old Thurston Scanlon, and a 14-year-old for the deadly shooting and they are also facing second degree murder charges.