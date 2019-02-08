SAGLE, Idaho — Dozens of neighbors in Sagle are coming together to form a community watch group following a rash of burglaries.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said thieves appear to be targeting empty vacation homes. Officials said there have been over two dozen burglaries in Sagle since winter.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a home east of Garfield Bay Road in connection to the recent burglaries. Nothing was found and no people of interest were identified. The search comes amid tense times in the rural area South of Sandpoint.

“We kind of figure we're way out here in paradise and suddenly there's something going on out here," said neighbor Bill Borders.

Since February, the sheriff's office has investigated 25 burglaries over a wide area in Sagle. Some at homes - many at vacation rental properties which were empty. This has prompted community meetings and talk of homeowners starting watch groups.

"Unfortunately, we've got some miscreants who want to do damage to that sensibility. And we're taking care of ourselves mostly," said neighbor Timothy Krech.

The crime appears to be out of the normal too. It's the first time in a while the Sheriff's Office has issued a wide warning of burglaries in the area. They're encouraging homeowners to do their part to make sure their homes are safe.

