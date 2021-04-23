'I had a fear of this might happen': Thieves steal gnomes, mushrooms from Spokane couple's yard

About a year ago, Pat Monnin built a little house on a tree they cut down for his granddaughter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane couple says thieves stole several unique lawn ornaments from their front yard.

Pat Monnin and his wife have a ‘gnome house’ in their front yard on North Hemlock Street near West Montgomery Avenue. About a year ago, Monnin built a little house on a tree they cut down for his granddaughter. Surrounding the tree were gnomes and mushrooms of different sizes that Monnin collected.

“I wanted to bring something special to our neighborhood for just winging it, I think I did a pretty good job, you know, it just brings great joy as a family, and, you know, for people that walk by,” he said.

Thieves put an end to the enjoyment within the last few days, Monnin said. Someone stole several gnomes and mushroom from the display, including a large red mushroom made of concrete. Monnin said he just wants them returned.

“It's super frustrating, because I'm still pretty upset about it,” he said. “I had a fear of this might happen, but I was just like, ‘You know what, I got to take that chance’ and, obviously, you know, I was probably gullible in thinking wouldn't happen.”

He said with everything that’s happened this year, he’s heartbroken the gnomes and mushrooms were stolen. Monnin said people often walk by his house and take pictures with the gnome house.

“For those people that took it, shame on you,” he said. “You know all I want is my stuff back so I can continue making memories with my family. People just need to respect other people's stuff. Plain and simple. And I just want somebody to respect me and my stuff.”