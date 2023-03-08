Teenage boy arrested in connection to robbery on North Monroe

The teen was arrested after police collected a description of him from interviews and video footage.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a robbery at a business on North Monroe Street.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), an employee reportedly saw the teen taking items from the store. When he tried to leave, the employee confronted him, a fight broke out and the teen discharged a gun. The employee was not hit.

Later that night, an officer saw the suspect walked near North Ash Street. He was arrested without incident.

The teen was booked into the Spokane County juvenile detention for first-degree robbery. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.



