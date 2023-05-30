17-year-old sentenced to 2.5 years in juvenile detention following accidental shooting in Reardan

17-year-old Koedi White plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 17-year-old has been sentenced to two and a half years in juvenile detention following an accidental shooting in Reardan that killed 15-year-old Shadrach Hall-Turner.

17-year-old Koedi White pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm as part of a plea deal. Because he plead guilty, he will not be tried as an adult.

The shooting occurred earlier this year in February when five teenage friends were playing video games before one of them revealed they brought a gun to the house. The group played around with the gun before accidentally setting it off, fatally shooting Hall-Turner.

White was sobbing throughout the hearing today. He told the judge the victim was his best friend but thought of him as a brother. He says he wishes he could take back that night and apologized to the victim’s family.

Deputies arrived at the house immediately after the 911 call was made, but were unable to resuscitate the teen. After interviewing the other four teens, White, who was 16 at the time, was arrested.

According to Reardan Police Chief Andy Manke, no adults were present at the time of the shooting.

"If the parents aren't willing to put the time in with their kids on firearms safety, and they're going to have firearms, then they need to keep those firearms secure," Manke told KREM 2. "Kids should not have firearms without adult supervision. This is what happens when kids have access to firearms that aren't secure and adults aren't around to monitor that kind of activity, unfortunately."

NOTE: KREM 2 will not show White's face because he is a minor and is being tried as a juvenile.

