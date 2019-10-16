SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane mom posted on Facebook Monday night asking for information about a man who put her daughter in an uncomfortable and scary situation on her way home from school.

The mom said her daughter was at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Thor when a man across the street threw a rock at her, exposed himself and chased her down the street.

The teen asked to remain anonymous for this story. She said Monday was the first time she walked home from school this year. She said the man who harassed her was large, white and bald. She didn’t notice him until he threw a rock at her from across the street.

"It missed me by like two feet. So, I go to look over because I thought a car ran over it or something. But there was this guy--he was showing his private parts. So, I ran. I was running and I looked back and he was running after me," she said.

The teen said she doesn’t remember how far she ran. She did make it home safely a few blocks away but said she didn’t see where the suspect went.

"I was just in complete shock. And it was traumatizing," the teen said.

The victim's mom wanted to get to the bottom of what happened. So, the two went back to the area.

"My first thought was we need to go talk to neighbors in the area and we need to find that rock," said the teen’s mother, Christina.

They found the rock. They had little luck talking to people living in the area because most of them were at work when it all happened. They reported the incident to Spokane police who said they have not received any other reports like this recently in that area. The teen said she's still traumatized by the memory.



"I didn't go to school today because I have this feeling that someone is always behind me now," the teen said.

"She's already talked about how one of her teachers looks like the guy. I don't want her to walk around in fear of people, but then again you can't put your kids in a bubble and protect them from everything," Christina said.

Christina and her daughter are sharing their story in hopes of bringing awareness to the community and eventually leading to the man's arrest.

