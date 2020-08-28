16-year-old girl faces DUI charge after crash on North Spokane Corridor exit

Both the 16-year-old driver and her 18-year-old passenger were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl is facing a DUI charge after a one-vehicle crash in Spokane County on Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene just before 1:45 a.m. The crash happened at the Parksmith Drive exit of the North Spokane Corridor, authorities said.

The 16-year-old driver was exiting to Parksmith Drive, two miles north of Spokane city limits, when her vehicle failed navigate a curve on the ramp, left the road and rolled, according to Washington State Patrol troopers.

WSP said the driver is facing charges of DUI and violation of intermediate driver's license. KREM is not naming the driver because she is a minor.