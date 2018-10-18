SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenager is dead after a shooting in downtown Spokane on Wednesday.

The victim's identity will be released by the Spokane Medical Examiner's Office after an autopsy and next of kin have been notified.

The shooting happened on N Washington Street near W Main Avenue and prompted road closures in the area. Suspect Joel C. Taitch, 27, was arrested at an apartment building just a few blocks from that area.

Taitch has been charged with second degree murder, officials said.

All of the roads have since been reopened.

Shooting downtown on Washington near Main pic.twitter.com/8alSGBkcuR — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) October 18, 2018

© 2018 KREM