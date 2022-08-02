Brutal brawl at Alderwood Mall sends Snohomish teen to the hospital

Police are still trying to track down the attackers from the incident on Sunday.

LYNWOOD, Wash. — A 17-year-old male from Snohomish was rushed to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after a brutal brawl erupted in a parking lot.

The fight occurred around 6:45 p.m.

"It was traumatic and scary for anyone who witnessed it," said Joanna Small of the Lynnwood Police Department. "The mall is a busy place. It was full of families on a Sunday evening. It was a time when people were going to and from the movies, to and from dinner."

Investigators said the 17-year-old victim was at the mall with his 19-year-old brother and 21-year-old cousin when they were "stared down" by another group of five young people.

Security asked both groups to leave the mall. When they did, police say the teen was attacked.

The incident happened between JCPenney and movie theater at the south end of the mall.

The boy was so badly beaten medics thought he might not survive.

"He was initially in critical condition," Small said. "He was transported to Harborview unable to communicate with detectives, unable to communicate with hospital staff. It appeared to be really touch and go there."

Police and mall security are scouring surveillance video to get a better description of the attackers. Lynnwood police released the following images on Tuesday:

Do you recognize these people? We’d like to talk to them about their involvement in the fight at Alderwood Mall Sunday night that seriously injured a 17yo boy, whose condition is fortunately improving. Contact jarnett@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5669. pic.twitter.com/hJbvNVinNC — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) February 9, 2022

Small said the incident left a lot of innocent bystanders traumatized.

"We know that there were tons of people who saw this happen," Small said. "It was probably terrifying to see that child on the ground, to see the response afterward. If you have little kids, that's something you don't easily forget."

By Tuesday morning, police said the teen had made a remarkable recovery. He was conscious, alert, and able to speak with doctors and detectives.