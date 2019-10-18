A plea deal has been reached in the case against a teen who’s accused of threatening to shoot students at Lewis and Clark High School, according to court records.

The terms of the plea deal have not yet been released.

According to the case calendar, Ryan Lee, 19, will be in court Thursday, Oct. 24 for a scheduled plea and sentencing.

Lee is accused of making death threats to fellow students in 2018. He was 18 years old at the time.

In May 2018, a Lewis and Clark High School student reported to Spokane police that Lee messaged her, threatening to shoot students at school.

She also said he sent her inappropriate images. This led to Lee's arrest in June 2018. He was charged with harassment, cyber stalking and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

At the end of September, a Spokane County judge ruled that the confession he made to police is not valid.

Lee's attorneys argued his confession was not obtained legally because he was detained without a warrant, making the arrest unlawful. Any statement from the arrest was in violation of Lee's constitutional rights, his attorneys argued.

A judge agreed and the confession will not be used as evidence in his upcoming trial.

RELATED: Why a Spokane teen's confession about death threats to students was thrown out

RELATED: Former Lewis and Clark student Ryan Lee arrested for 4th time

RELATED: Girl reported threats from former Lewis and Clark HS student three times: Docs say

RELATED: Former Lewis and Clark student Ryan Lee receives $1 million bond for threats