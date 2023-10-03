24-year-old teacher arrested in Idaho County for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

Kammeron Mangun was arrested on a felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child charge and a misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors charge.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A 24-year-old teacher in Idaho was arrested on October 2 in Idaho County for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Kammeron Mangun was arrested on a felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child charge and a misdemeanor disseminating material harmful to minors charge.

The arrest came after a report was filed on July 7, 2023.

The bond on the warrant was set at $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

