Tacoma police investigate 3rd shooting since Sunday

A man was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. At least 14 people have been shot in the city since early Sunday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma Monday night. It is the third shooting investigation in the city since Sunday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), someone called 911 around 9:55 p.m. Monday to report a shooting on the 800 block of East 65th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the torso.

First responders gave the man life-saving measures and he was taken to a local hospital. The TPD said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence. The TPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma police.

Monday night’s shooting was the third in the city since Sunday. Early Sunday morning, eight people were injured in a shooting at a music event on South Tacoma Way. Later Sunday night, a man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a residence on East 52nd Street.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Police Chief Avery Moore expressed frustration Monday at the violence that gripped the city.

“Innocent people that's just gathering to have fun are the ones that are being shot, and that’s the sad thing about it,” Moore said.

The mayor and the police chief said reducing crime would be a top priority during their administrations, but Moore believes addressing the nature of the shootings is challenging.

“A lot of what we’re seeing in Tacoma is that the using of guns is intentional, but leading up to that is not so much about guns,” Moore said. “A lot of it starts with an argument that escalates into violence. Some of it is illegal activities that also escalates into violence. So, the gun part is kind of the end.”

Moore claimed he’s been working on a comprehensive plan to tackle crime in Tacoma. Woodards said the plan will be presented July 12 to the City Council and the community.