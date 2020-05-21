SPOKANE, Wash — A SWAT standoff ended peacefully late Wednesday night after a 34-year-old man surrendered, according to Spokane Police.

The incident happened at the corner of Howard Street and 23rd Avenue, a few blocks from Manito Park on Spokane's South Hill.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m. the man's father called 911, reporting that his son was naked, high on methamphetamine, and threatening him with a knife.

The father eventually got away safely.

Police negotiators and SWAT arrived, attempting to get the son to surrender. For hours he refused. Eventually using robotic cameras, police say they were able to find where in the house the knife-wielding man was.

Once located, he still refused to surrender. Using pepper spray canisters, police say they forced him to a contained area of the house, after which the man surrendered without resistance.

Sgt. Terry Preuninger told KREM the suspect is known to police from past incidents.

By around 11 p.m. nearly all police had left the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated overnight.