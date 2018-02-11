A suspicious package was found at Spokane Fire Station 1 on Riverside Avenue on Friday morning.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the package was deemed a credible threat at first. A bomb squad came to the scene and analyzed the package. They determined the package was actually an empty suitcase, and not a safety threat.
Riverside Avenue was blocked from Browne Street to Division Street and reopened at about 11:20 a.m.
The fire station was evacuated during the bomb squad evaluation.
