A suspicious package was found at Spokane Fire Station 1 on Riverside Avenue on Friday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the package was deemed a credible threat at first. A bomb squad came to the scene and analyzed the package. They determined the package was actually an empty suitcase, and not a safety threat.

Riverside Avenue was blocked from Browne Street to Division Street and reopened at about 11:20 a.m.

The fire station was evacuated during the bomb squad evaluation.

A suspicious package deemed a credible threat based on circumstances was discovered at Fire Headquarters (44 W Riverside). Riverside is blocked from Browne to Division. 625-7100 for details. — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) November 2, 2018

Tap for the latest traffic information

© 2018 KREM