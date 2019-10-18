POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department is increasing its presence around Ponderosa Elementary School after a report of a suspicious man on Thursday.

Post Falls Police Captain Jason Mealer said they received a call around 3:40 p.m. from a student who spotted the man while walking home from school.

Mealer said the student was walking with a friend near East Ponderosa Boulevard and South Ross Point Road when a man pulled over in front of them. The girls ran from the area and one of them called police with their parent.

The man didn’t say anything to them, according to Mealer. He said they don’t have any indication that he was trying to abduct the children.

The man was described as older with white hair and a white beard. Mealer said he may be driving a blue truck with chipped paint or a green truck with a silver stripe on the side.

The school district is aware of what happened.

