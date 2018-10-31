SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are searching for a male and female suspect who robbed a Spokane Valley Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday.
Spokane Valley officials believe the suspects are armed and dangerous.
Authorities said the Wells Fargo branch inside of a Safeway location at Sprague Avenue and Evergreen Street was robbed around 9 a.m. Spokane Valley deputies said a silent holdup alarm was triggered.
Officials said initial information from witnesses said a man, who is about 6'02" tall, and a woman, who is about 5'06" tall, entered the bank. The man handed the teller a note demanding money and displayed a firearm in his waistband.
Authorities said after the man got the money, the couple fled on foot. They were last seen fleeing west on Sprague in what is described as a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
As of 10:45 a.m., the Wells Fargo was closed for a police investigation. Authorities told KREM 2 it would reopen soon after.
Anyone with information about the robbery or can help identify the suspects is urged to call Detective Kirk Keyser 509-477-6611 and reference #10152811.