SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are searching for a male and female suspect who robbed a Spokane Valley Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday.

Spokane Valley officials believe the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the Wells Fargo branch inside of a Safeway location at Sprague Avenue and Evergreen Street was robbed around 9 a.m. Spokane Valley deputies said a silent holdup alarm was triggered.

Officials said initial information from witnesses said a man, who is about 6'02" tall, and a woman, who is about 5'06" tall, entered the bank. The man handed the teller a note demanding money and displayed a firearm in his waistband.

Police say two armed suspects robbed this Wells Fargo location.

Authorities said after the man got the money, the couple fled on foot. They were last seen fleeing west on Sprague in what is described as a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

As of 10:45 a.m., the Wells Fargo was closed for a police investigation. Authorities told KREM 2 it would reopen soon after.

Anyone with information about the robbery or can help identify the suspects is urged to call Detective Kirk Keyser 509-477-6611 and reference #10152811.

