Two suspects connected to organized crime in Washington arrested after two-year operation

KING COUNTY, Wash — Two people were charged with multiple felonies related to a criminal enterprise that involved prostitution and money laundering in four Washington counties.

Jing Emtage and Gerald Emtage were charged with leading organized crime, money laundering and 10 counts of promoting prostitution in the second degree on May 3. If convicted, the two could face up to 16.5 years in prison.

The investigation began in January 2021 after a community member filed a complaint about a massage parlor in Burien. The complaint raised concerns of prostitution and other "suspicious behavior," according to information from the King County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation led detectives to nine businesses in Benton, King, Snohomish and Skagit counties.

According to charging documents, "it appears that [Jing Emtage] and [Gerald Emtage] may have been planning to expand their business to other states" as well.

On the final day of the operation, detectives served 11 warrants at multiple locations, seizing more than $600,000.

The King County Sheriff's Office also rescued 23 female trafficking victims.

"It is clear from the investigation in this case that there is a substantial imbalance of power between the defendants and the women that were trafficked and exploited through their business," charging documents state. "While the victims slept and ate in the same buildings where they were required to provide sexual services to strange men, the defendants were living in a home valued at over a million dollars."

Jing Emtage and Gerald Emtage were arrested May 2 and booked into King County Jail.

Jing Emtage and Gerald Emtage pleaded not guilty at an arraignment May 11.

Gerald Emtage posted bail on May 5 and is on electronic home monitoring. As of May 11, Jing Emtage was also not in custody, and electronic home monitoring was imposed.