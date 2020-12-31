Fight escalates into deadly Spokane Valley shooting on New Year's Eve

A search of the area near a retirement community in Spokane Valley did not locate the suspect or the woman he was with on Thursday.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is dead after a shooting in Spokane Valley on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The shooting happened at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Park Road near Brookdale Park Place, a retirement community. Witnesses told police that they saw an injured person lying in the retirement community's driveway before watching two suspicious people run away from the scene.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, investigators believe the shooting started as an altercation between two men and a woman.

Gregory said at some point during the incident, as the three ran through the neighborhood yelling and banging on doors, one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The man later died from his injuries at a local hospital, Gregory said.

A K-9 and helicopter searched the area for a suspect on Thursday morning but the suspect and the woman he was with were not located, Gregory said.

It is unclear if the three people involved knew each other or what started the argument.

Detectives are asking anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area to review their recordings, from an hour prior to the shooting to an hour after, for anything suspicious or video of the people involved.

Anyone with information on the incident on the identity of those involved are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.