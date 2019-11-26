SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver crashed into the front of the Ruby Suites apartment building on Monday night.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said officers responded to the crash at 1120 N. Division Street at about 9 p.m. Medics were already on scene.

Officers saw that the car had crashed through a window and was about 10 feet into the building, Preuninger said.

Witnesses who saw the crash from a nearby Qdoba restaurant estimated that the driver was traveling at 80 mph.

Preuninger said medics treated the driver, who was the only person in the car, for minor injuries. Officers later developed probable cause to arrest the driver for DUI.

