SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police were dispatched to an accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles late Wednesday night.

Children were on the school bus at the time, but none were injured in the crash, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The crash happened after a vehicle driven by 81-year-old Edward Ellenz allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the collision, Preuninger said. Ellenz suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of vehicular assault, according to Preuninger.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Preuninger said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

One of the other vehicles involved was driven by a 29-year-old woman with a 5-year-old passenger inside. Both were transported to Sacred Heart for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Preuninger.

RELATED: Video shows Idaho trooper narrowly avoiding injury after roadside crash

RELATED: Coeur d'Alene drunk driver asked to pay $180K for intersection damage

Editor's Note: The video below is about a recent DUI crash.