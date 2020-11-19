Suspect wanted after 2 people injured in Spokane shooting at Centennial Hotel

The two victims of a shooting that happened inside of a room at the Centennial Hotel are expected to survive, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is at large on Wednesday after an overnight shooting at a downtown hotel left two people injured, Spokane police said.

The shooting happened inside of a room at the Centennial Hotel located on W. North River Drive, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Someone first called 911 about the shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, saying, "My friend is shot." Police then received a second call from a woman who said someone had been shot three times and was "bleeding out," Preuninger said.

Spokane police said the two victims who were taken to the hospital for their injuries are expected to survive. The search for a suspect remains underway on Wednesday morning.

A firearm was found in the hotel room where the shooting happened, Preuninger said.

Details about what led up to the shooting and the suspect's motive have not yet been released.