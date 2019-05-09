SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect was arrested after a SWAT standoff with Spokane police and the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of North Nevada Street and East Garland Avenue around 2 p.m.

The suspect was arrested without incident on 11 counts of first-degree assault. The suspect's name has not been released.

The standoff took place just two blocks from Longfellow Elementary. It briefly sent the school into lockdown.

Spokane Police are expected to release more information on the incident.

