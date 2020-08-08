Suspect wanted for assaulting 72-year-old disabled veteran arrested in Spokane

The Spokane Police Department arrested 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen after he assaulted a 72-year-old veteran in a King County hotel.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a partially disabled 72-year-old veteran was arrested in Spokane Saturday morning.

The suspect, 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen, was wanted for leaving a 72-year-old veteran with a fractured jaw in a King County Hotel, according to Ofc. John O'Brien of the Spokane Police Department.

Officers followed an anonymous tip related to Hansen's whereabouts Friday night, but couldn't find him. Officer's followed up Saturday morning, where they found Hansen in his vehicle and took him into custody, O'Brien said.