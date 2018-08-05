SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who tried to flee from them on a scooter early Tuesday morning.

Austin Bailey, 21, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing. He also had warrants for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possessing/making motor theft tools.

Just after 1:00 a.m., a deputy saw a man sitting in the dark outside of a closed business located in the 100 block of S. Bowdish. As the deputy drove up to the man, later identified as Bailey, he jumped onto a motorized scooter and began to flee south on Bowdish. The deputy activated his light but Bailey did not stop. Bailey turned west on the Appleway Trail as additional deputies responded to the area to help.

The deputy eventually pulled ahead of the scooter and exited his car in time to see Bailey throw the scooter on the ground and run south across 4th toward a senior center facility and multiple homes. The deputy told Bailey to stop and began chasing him. Officials said Bailey stopped, turned back toward the deputy and raised his hands up to his chest in what looked like a fighting stance. The deputy took him to the ground and with the help of additional deputies, took him into custody.

Bailey told deputies he ran because he knew he had warrants for his arrest. The gas-powered scooter, a BlazeZ 40cc, was seized and booked into the property facility as evidence.

© 2018 KREM