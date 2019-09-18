SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A 60-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to kill a teenage girl as she walked to her bus stop in Mead on Wednesday morning.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, William Meals, yelled at and chased the teenager as she walked to her bus stop at about 7:40 a.m. Meals also called her profane names and threatened to hurt and kill her, the sheriff's office said.

"The victim, obviously scared, boarded her bus and was not injured," said Corporal Mark Gregory in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Meals and booked him in the Spokane County Jail on charges of felony harassment and threats to kill.

Gregory said Meals has been contacted by deputies several times recently for erratic but non-criminal behavior.

RELATED: 3 times as many girls as boys report harassment as cyberbullying rises

RELATED: Hoopfest attempted kidnapping suspect pleaded not guilty