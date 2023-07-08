Suspect who shot at deputy during chase on I-90 facing attempted murder charge

53-year-old Robert L. Talley appeared in court Monday. He is a 21-time convicted felon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of shooting at a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy and leading police on a high speed chase in the wrong direction on I-90 last week is back behind bars.

53-year-old Robert L. Talley is now charged with attempted murder and appeared in court Monday.

Spokane County court documents say Airway Heights police went to a motel on Sunset Highway for reports of an argument early Thursday morning. When they arrived, police saw a black van speeding away from the area.

Officers didn't follow, but they confirmed the van's license plates were stolen.

A short while later, a deputy spotted the van near a Barbecue restaurant and watched the suspect from his car.

Court documents say investigators collected surveillance from that area.

This helped investigators determine the suspect, identified as Robert Talley, shot at the deputy three times before driving away.

From there, police say the suspect drove the wrong direction on I-90 at high speeds--even swerving head-on toward a patrol car. The suspect eventually crashed into a building in downtown Spokane. At the scene, investigators found a stolen 9 millimeter pistol in the van, along with three spent bullet cartridges from the area of the shooting.

Talley's criminal history reveals he's served serious prison time for previous crimes committed in Spokane, including a casino burglary in 2018. That put him on the wanted list for the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Court records show Talley pleaded guilty to the crime a year later.

The department of corrections says he served 5 years in prison for the burglary and malicious mischief conviction, as well as a little over 12 years for other convictions between 1990 and 2015.

