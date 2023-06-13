Suspect in shooting on N. Foothills Drive appears in court for arraignment

33-year-old Ryan Shaules was arrested late last month after he left a man injured in a shooting in the Logan neighborhood on Saturday, May 27.

33-year-old Ryan Shaules was arrested late last month after a standoff with police on Spokane's South Hill. He was wanted for a shooting that left one injured on N. Foothills Drive in the Logan neighborhood on Saturday, May 27.

Around 1 p.m.that day, SPD shut down both streets while they investigated a crime. At the scene was a car, with what appeared to be blood on the driver’s side door. Police say they also found one man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shaules was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His trial is expected to begin on Aug. 17.

