SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect who fled into the Spokane River following a police chase on Friday morning has an extensive criminal history in Washington.

The suspect, 35-year-old Casey Gillette, was taken to a local hospital following the chase.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, Gillette was convicted of drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, trafficking stolen property, drugs-manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver, attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Gillette was on probation in Utah for a third degree felony for unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer-card, a misdemeanor for avoiding apprehension/failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

In June, Gillette and his girlfriend were arrested after Spokane Valley deputies said he allegedly stole a car.

The victim said his 2015 Jeep Cherokee, car keys, wallet, and a loaded Glock .40-calibert pistol were stolen, according to a spokesperson with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Gillette later used the victim’s credit card to purchase snacks and cigarettes from a gas station, which led them to his location.

Deputies eventually found Gillette and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Melissa A. Buchheit, at a Maverick gas station.

Gillette was charged with first degree burglary, theft of a firearm from a building and theft of a motor vehicle. Buchheit was charged with first degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies got a search warrant for Buchheit’s purse, Gillette’s Honda Accord and a motel room. Detectives were able to recover stolen property during the investigation that had not been matched to any reported theft cases.