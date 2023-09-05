Suspect pleads not guilty in Airway Heights hit-and-run

Family and friends of the two victims set up two crosses at the crash site hours after the court appearance.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — There are two new wooden crosses along West Trails Road.

Tuesday family and friends of Kady Mcferon and Desmond Miller gathered at the site where the couple was killed for the brief memorial. Investigators say Megan Skillingstad, 29, hit them while driving drunk late last month.

The vigil came just hours after Skillingstad entered pleas of not guilty for two counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Her trial is now expected to start July 3.

Friends and family huddled in the rain as flowers were placed near the crosses, erected right next to tire tracks in the ditch where Miller and Mcferon were found.

“One-hundred percent stuck through my side through everything," remembered Ian Richart. "He was like a brother to me.”

Richart says Desmond and Kady were living with him and had been helping him through the recent loss of his mom.

“I was in a dark place and he came to my rescue, told me, 'Come on, we’re going to hang out,'" he recalled.

Tears sprang to the eyes of Jazzmin Canipe when she spoke about Miller; she says he was close to "getting his son back."

Miller's mother, Tonda Miller, was also at the vigil. She told KREM 2 News just days after the crash she planned to be at every court appearance for Skillingstad.

“Those two loved each other dearly, I know that," Canipe said. "That’s one thing I keep saying at least they went together but it’s obviously not something that should happen.”

