Suspect in murder of Moses Lake woman pleads not guilty, victim's family says

Juan Gastelum, the suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree rape, according to her family.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 30-year-old Moses Lake woman pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, according to the victim's family.

28-year-old Juan Gastelum pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree rape charges related to the death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos.

Cedillos was reported missing on March 4, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, Moses Lake police were able to find her body on May 12 in a remote area in Walla Walla County off Highway 12. Her body was then positively identified on May 16.

Gastelum was arrested in Hermiston, Oregon a few days after Cedillos was reported missing and spent more than two months fighting extradition to Washington. Gastelum waived extradition on May 25 and detectives were able to pick him up the following day to face charges in Grant County.

He appeared in court for the first time on May 27. On Monday, Cedillos's family stated that he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Moses Lake police said Gastelum picked Cedillos up on the night of her 30th birthday and drove her to her apartment. Police believe she was murdered within minutes, but Gastelum stayed for hours, taking pictures of himself sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

Documents also state Gastelum admitted to being physically abusive with Cedillos, as two physical domestic calls were referenced from October 2021 and January 2022. On October 4, 2021, Cedillos requested a police report to get a restraining order from Gastelum.