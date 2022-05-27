Court documents reveal chilling details in Moses Lake woman's murder

The suspect, Juan Gastelum, 28, is facing second-degree murder and second-degree rape charges for the death of Moses Lake mother of three Yanira Cedillos.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — WARNING: This story includes graphic details of assault, rape and murder from court documents. Reader discretion is advised.

After fighting extradition for more than two months, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a mother of three young children, faced a Grant County judge Friday.

Juan Gastelum, 28, is facing second-degree murder and second-degree rape charges.

Lanny Abundiz never imagined burying her sister at just 30 years old. Yanira Cedillos, a mom of three young children, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County. Her family held a private viewing with a blanket covering her body.

"Her oldest daughter just kept saying 'mommy, I want you back. I want you back," and just kept grabbing her and crying and crying and crying," Abundiz said.

Yanira was laid to rest a few days ago. This afternoon, Gastelum, her ex-boyfriend appeared in court, charged with rape and murder.

Moses Lake police say Gastelum picked Yanira up on the night of her 30th birthday and drove her to her apartment. Police believe she was murdered within minutes, but Gastelum stayed for hours, taking pictures of himself sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

"Everything that he did to her, she wasn't there it was just her body. She didn't suffer any of that," Abundiz said.

Documents also say Gastelum admitted to being physically abusive with Cedillos, as two physical domestic calls were referenced from October, 2021 and January 2022. On October 4, 2021, Cedillos even requested a police report to get a restraining order from Gastelum.

While Cedillos was missing, Moses Lake police called Yanira's phone to see if someone would answer. A man, believed to be Gastelum, answered the phone. This information led to police questioning Gastelum and his eventual arrest.

Yanira's death has been especially hard for her three young children to accept.

"The youngest one, she has a disability and we thought she wouldn't understand, and she cries and she prays for Yanira and she tells God to feed her and to keep her warm, to please bring her back," Abundiz said.

Abundiz wants her sister's story shared in hopes that other victims of domestic violence get out of unhealthy relationships before it's too late.

"Finding her and burying her isn't the end of it, we still have a long road ahead of us hoping to get justice for her," Abundiz said.